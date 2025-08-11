450 skydivers to attempt records at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa

From Aug. 18-22, Skydive Chicago will host hundreds of the nation’s top skydivers as they attempt two monumental skydiving records: the vertical world record and the 250-way Illinois state record. (Photo by Brian Buckland)

From Aug. 18-22, Skydive Chicago in Ottawa will host hundreds of the nation’s top skydivers as they attempt two monumental skydiving records: the vertical world record and the 250-way Illinois state record.

For the Vertical World Record, 200 elite skydivers will attempt to form a 200-way head-down vertical formation. Exiting nine aircraft flying at 19,000 feet, the team will have just 60 seconds to link hands in a complex, pre-determined snowflake formation before breaking apart and deploying 200 parachutes in unison.

Vertical (head-down) skydiving is among the most challenging disciplines in the sport due to its high speed and physical intensity. The team will use supplemental oxygen during the attempts due to the high altitude involved. The last Vertical World Record was set in 2015 with a 164-person head-down formation.

“After the vertical record attempts in 2022, it became clear we needed to rethink everything, from the formation design to how we train and build the team,” said Rook Nelson, co-lead organizer and owner of Skydive Chicago. “This isn’t just about redemption – it’s about evolution. Many of us are coming back with unfinished business, and we’re more prepared than ever. Records should be hard. If it were easy, everyone would do it. The vertical elite is a small group of people pushing the limits of human flight, and this record will belong to those willing to never give up.”