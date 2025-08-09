Bureau County Property Transfers: July 16 to July 31, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse.

July 17, 2025

Robert Michel (decd), Jeffrey Michel (tr), Robert Michel Trust and Susan Ridley (tr) to Mary Michel and Stephen Reed, trustees’ deed, Lot 1L in Hideaway Estates Condominium Phase I in Princeton, $226,800.

July 18, 2025

Michael and Penny Mautino to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 36 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $57,000.

Nicole Poole to Todd Schmollinger, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 18 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $45,000.

Sandra Diericks and Nancy Vandevelde to Scott Mallery, warranty deed, part of Section 31 in Neponset Township, $223,000.

July 21, 2025

Anthony and Stefie Stodghill to Drake Klein, warranty deed, parts of Lot 3 in Block 1 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $167,000.

July 23, 2025

John Van Osdol (tr) and Joyce Winch Trust to Robert Hash, trustees’ deed, part of Section 7 in Gold Township, $79,300.

Nicholas Lange (adm) and Curtis Lange (decd) to Daniel Conner, Helen Conner, Lonny Peach and Rhonda Peach, administrator’s deed, Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Block 1 in Yerk’s Addition in Walnut, $58,500.

James Whitmore to Judith Peterson, warranty deed, part of Lot 94 in Princeton and Lot 2 in Park Avenue Estates Condominium (Units 1-8) in Princeton, $255,000.

July 25, 2025

Mary and Richard Cinotto to Ham Capital LLC, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 53 in Spring Valley, $22,500.

Jeremiah and Kala Widmer to Barbara and Robert Jesse, warranty deed, Lot 58 in Hudson West Addition (Phase III) in Princeton, $25,000.

Robert Storm to Scott Elliott, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 3 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $1,000.

Carol Allicks (decd) and Terry Clark (ex) to Christine Vorhies, executor deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 15 in North Addition in Princeton, $51,000.

July 29, 2025

Bureau County Sheriff, DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. and Kent Knudsen to Welcome Home Trust, sheriff deed, parts of Lot 2 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $61,000.

Doris Helm and Linda Purvis to Jackie Molln (tr) and Jackie Molln Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Ohio Township, $420,000.

July 30, 2025

Kimberly Kennedy (tr) and Norma Schultz Trust to Christopher Hogan, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 15 in Ohio, $154,000.

Cara Motter, MT Rental Properties LLC and Taylor Thompson to Matthew Raymond, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 35 in Ladd, $94,000.

July 31, 2025

Manusake and Mefail Zenku to Anita Low, warranty deed, part of Lot 11 in Block 2, part of Lot 12 in Block 2 and part of Lot 13 in Block 2 in West Addition in Princeton, $6,000.

Kelly Johnson to Dwayne Proffitt, warranty deed, parts of Lot 121 in Tiskilwa, $15,000.

Janet Christensen to Lori Hinkle, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Homeway Addition in Walnut, $55,000.