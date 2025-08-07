Ottawa renews transit agreements with NCAT

Masks or face coverings will be required to ride NCAT buses beginning on May 1. (The Times)

The Ottawa City Council approved a series of agreements to support the North Central Area Transit bus service, along with approving other items, during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The council renewed service agreements with several local care providers and organizations that use NCAT, including Goldwater Care Marseilles and the Center for Youth & Family Solutions. Ottawa also approved the hiring of Austin White to assist with NCAT operations.

In addition, the city renewed its annual agreement with the state to receive Downstate Operating Assistance Program funding, which helps cover transit costs.

These agreements help maintain transportation options for seniors, youth and other residents who need to use the bus.