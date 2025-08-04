Ottawa council to consider police upgrades, 911 agreements and land deal Tuesday

The Ottawa City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., to consider agreements on public transit, emergency communication services and local development projects.

The meeting is open to the public. Public comment on any topic is open at the beginning of the meeting.

After public comment, council is expected to vote on several North Central Area Transit (NCAT) agreements, including contracts with service providers and a state grant application to support operations. An employment agreement with a new NCAT staff member is also on the agenda.

Ottawa officials will also consider entering into agreements with the city of Marseilles and the Marseilles Fire Protection District for shared emergency communication services. Council members will also consider approving quotes for new squad car equipment for the police department.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to partner with REACH Strategies, a consulting group that helps cities with public outreach and communication.

Another resolution would grant Ottawa the option to purchase and the right of first refusal on property in the Ottawa Industrial Park Unit 3 from Providence Bank & Trust.

The council will also vote on a resolution allowing the North Central Illinois Council of Governments to administer a Community Development Block Grant for Ottawa PADS, the area’s homeless shelter.

A proclamation recognizing Gerald Hulsander’s 100th birthday is also scheduled at the end of the meeting.