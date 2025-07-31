Tonica Grade School to provide free school supplies at Pack the Backpack Night

An aerial view of Lostant Grade School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Lostant Grade School now shares a superintendent with Tonica Grade School. The two districts are not merging; but a shortage of educators, including administrators, prompted the districts to try operating with a joint superintendent. (Scott Anderson)

Tonica Grade School students will be treated to free school supplies, food and a chance to meet their teachers during the school’s upcoming “Pack the Backpack” night at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Thanks to donations from area businesses, the Tonica Parent Teacher Committee has provided all required school supplies for each student, excluding backpacks, lunchboxes and PE shoes.

The effort looks to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for local families, according to a news release.

During the event, students will be able to “shop” for their supplies, meet their teachers and enjoy a night of celebration featuring pizza, hot dogs and a foam party.

“This is an exceptional event and a wonderful way to celebrate back-to-school,” Principal Tracy Malcolm said in a news release. “We’re incredibly thankful for the generosity of our local businesses and the work of our Parent Teacher Committee in making this possible for our families.”

Pack the Backpack Night is open to all Tonica Grade School students. The event does not have a specific end time, it will go until everybody has been processed.