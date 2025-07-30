Spooky laughs in abound in ‘Beetlejuice, Jr.’

The cast of Beatlejuice Jr. (from left) Jackson Layhew, Nina Leffers, Brynlen Bock, Nathan Leffers and Julia Smith act out a scene on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

A bereaved child discovers that she can see dead people and phantasms. She’s the only one in her dysfunctional household with such a gift – if it can be even called that.

That hardly sounds like the makings of a children’s musical, but the cast and crew of “Beetlejuice, Jr.” have made a discovery of their own.

“It’s really funny,” said Brynlen Bock, who plays the dead-seeing Lydia Deetz. “The Beetlejuice character is very comedic and it does kind of take away that darkness that’s in the show.”

Brynlen said laughs and good music abound in “Beetlejuice, Jr.” Stage 212 in La Salle selected this spooky-but-fun crowd pleaser for its summer children’s theater production, which runs Aug. 7 through 10.

The plot centers on Lydia who, still grieving for her mother, moves into a new home with her father, and discovers it’s haunted by a recently deceased couple seeking to reclaim their home. Helping the departed couple is Beetlejuice – an irrepressible demon with a taste for mischief and a flair for the dramatic.

Landon Balestri plays the title character and he jumped at the chance to audition.

“Beetlejuice was definitely my favorite movie as a kid,” Landon said. “In 2021, I heard of the musical and eventually saw it when it came to Chicago. And I would have to say it’s definitely top three favorite musicals for me.

“So this is definitely a dream role for me.”

Fans of the 1988 hit film directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton will indeed acknowledge the show is funny, even though it contains macabre elements. Its success spawned a stage adaptation released two decades later.

“And the musical blew up,” said Frederick Davis, who’s making his directorial debut with the children’s production. “A lot of the kids know this was a very popular musical and have heard some of the songs from it before.

“The comedy is a little bit dark, but not super-dark undertones or anything like that.”

While the young cast members whet their teeth with singing, choreography and drama, Stage 212 is readying for an even bigger project. Once the children’s production is a wrap, the theater company will begin a massive renovation of the auditorium. The next time patrons visit Stage 212, they’re in for what organizers promise will be a superior viewing experience.

Meanwhile, Davis is pleased with the progress of the children’s production -- “Honestly, it is going swimmingly” – and he’s been impressed with how quickly the cast has absorbed the comic pacing and dialogue despite the supernatural elements.

“I was a little wary because this is a very intense show to be doing as a children’s show,” Davis said. “But I think the amount of comedy in it and the amount of fun that you could have with this show makes it a great children’s show.”

Rounding out the cast are Jackson Layhew as Adam Maitland, Nina Leffersas Barbara Maitland, Nathan Leffers as Charles Deetz, Julia Smith as Delia Schlimmer, Maddux Bellas Maxie Dean, Zendaya Kennedy as Maxine Dean, Elena Villalobosas Sky, Rylee Oakmanas Otho, Cici Verucchias Miss Argentina, and Georgia Grosenbach as Juno.

Featured in the ensemble are Adrian Hermosillo, Ariana Lesman, Bradley Betz, Karsyn Stewart, Louisa Jeppson, Mary Craven, Sadie Brzozowski, Adyssen Boaz, Aubrie Emmerling, Imani Robinson, Keegan Boyt, Nia Jarosz, Rylee Savery, Sophia Picco, Carson Testa, Zendaya Kennedy, Rylee Oakman, Cici Verucchi and Georgia Grosenbach.

With Davis in the production staff are producer Vicky Bickel, music director Olivia Bergfeld, choreographer Taylor Dennis, production assistant Ella Johns, and mentors Reid Tomasson, Serena Rogers, Ashley Hurst and Kevin Alleman.

“Beetlejuice Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and Friday, Aug. 8; at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 9; and at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

Tickets are on sale for $10 each and may be purchased by visiting the box office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.stage212.org.

Funding for stipends for production staff of “Beetlejuice Jr.” was provided in part by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

“Beetlejuice Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com