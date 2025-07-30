Seneca’s Tessa Krull commits to Indiana State for softball

There are times when the starts align, and everything just falls into place.

That was the case for Seneca senior and softball pitching ace Tessa Krull earlier this summer as the calls and letters from colleges and universities really started coming her way in bunches.

On July 13 Krull verbally committed to Indiana State University to continue her education and softball career.

“My first actual college visit was in November of my junior year to Rock Vally College,” Krull said. “Then this summer things really started to pick up as far as being contacted by colleges. I was getting a lot of attention, I went to around six different college visits, it felt really cool, but I wasn’t ready for it. It was stressful.”

The 2025 Times Softball Player of the Year, Krull went 23-1 with a program single-season ERA record of 0.97. In 151 innings, she allowed just 75 hits and 27 walks while striking out 251.

She also hit .373 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 36 RBIs. Her contributions helped the Fighting Irish finished 34-2 overall, win a second straight Class 2A regional title and posted an unbeaten Tri-County Conference campaign.

Seneca pitcher Tessa Krull lets go of a throw to St. Bede in a game last season at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

“I attended a pitching camp at Indiana State in June,” Krull said. “I was fortunate when I arrived that I was the only [to-be senior] there and only one of five pitchers all together. I had an unbelievable amount of time to have some really great talks with (Indiana State) head coach Windy Thees. She asked me to send her some film from the upcoming tournament in Nebraska I was going to playing in.”

Krull was invited for an unofficial visit to the campus in Terre Haute on July 9. She said she had a few things on her mind besides just softball.

“I’m wanting to major in something in the medical field,” she said. “I’m leaning towards radiology, sonography or physical therapy. I found that Indiana State offers great classes and majors in those aspects which was exciting. I was also looking for comfortable campus setting and feel.

“Indiana State University has everything I’m looking for.”