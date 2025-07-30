‘Rage Against the Regime’ protest scheduled for Saturday in Ottawa

(File photo) Protesters rallied along Washington Square in Ottawa promoting and voicing hope and protecting democratic institutions on Saturday, July 12 at a similar protest. Illinois Valley Indivisible hosted the “Defend Our Democracy” rally. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Illinois Valley Indivisible is inviting residents to take part in a national “Rage Against the Regime” protest from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ottawa.

The local demonstration will begin at Bold and Curvy Boutique, 211 W. Madison St., and continue to Washington Square Park, where participants plan to line La Salle Street with signs.

A sign-making session will be held at the boutique before the event, with materials provided. Individuals with mobility concerns are encouraged to meet directly at the park, where the march will join them.

The event is part of a national mobilization organized by the 50501 Movement, which describes its mission as opposing actions and policies of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The 50501 Movement is calling for a mass mobilization to channel our collective rage against the Trump regime for its weaponization of [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] against our communities; construction of concentration camps; covering up of the Epstein files; attacks on transgender rights; and its dismantling of Medicaid, [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program], [the U.S. Agency for International Development], the Department of Education, [the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] and the National Weather Service,” the organization wrote in a news release.

Heidi Henry, president of Illinois Valley Indivisible, said the protest is an opportunity to speak out during a time of political and social unrest.

“As our moral principles as a nation are eroded, we must stand up and be on the right side of history,” Henry said. “We must all stand together as a nation against tyranny, racism, classism and bigotry.”

More information and event registration is available at Rage Against the Regime‘s website.