Life Balance Counseling and Wellness relocates to Peru

Life Balance Counseling and Wellness began operating at a new office this week at 2218 Marquette Road, Peru.

The counseling center was previously located at 2428 Chartres St., La Salle.

The center offers individual, couple and family counseling.

