National Weather Service warns of possible funnel clouds Friday

The National Weather Service warned of possible funnel clouds Friday due to atmospheric conditions in La Salle, Grundy, Kendall, Will, Kankakee and Livingston counties.

“These funnel clouds normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before dissipating,” according to the alert.

The weather service said the clouds typically do not pose any kind of hazard and do not support strong, damaging tornadoes.

“However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage,” the alert said.

The forecast for Friday calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.