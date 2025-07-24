Chance Blumhorst going home to be AD at Mendota High School

Chance Blumhorst (right) met his brother, Trey, of DePue in the "Battle of the Brothers" in his first season as LaMoille basketball coach. He has resigned after three seasons at LaMoille to become the new athletic director at Mendota High School, his alma mater. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Chance Blumhorst is going home.

The LaMoille head boys basketball coach has resigned after three seasons to take over as athletic director at Mendota High School, his alma mater.

Blumhorst is a 2009 graduate of MHS. His father, Brian, was a long time coach at the school.

“It’s definitely a dream job being able to come back to the place that was like a second home for me growing up with my dad being there from 1998-2020, us (brother and sister) all graduating from there, my mom works there, and helped shape me into my career path,” Blumhorst said.

“I’m very excited to get it going and help continue to build on the great things that have been happening at MHS.”

He said it was one of the toughest decisions he’s ever made and “LHS will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Blumhorst, who was teaching at Mendota Northbrook and previously coached at La Salle Lincoln Junior High, will also teach at MHS. He said his coaching will be on pause.

Former Mendota AD Brock Zinke has been named as principal at Henry-Senachwine High School.