Wolfpack-Holloway 12U baseball team wins title

The Wolfpack-Holloway 12U baseball team, comprised primarily of Ottawa-area players, ended its season by capturing the Silver Bracket Championship title at Cal Ripken Experience’s Big Kahuna Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, held July 6–11. The team roster includes Ty Hopkins, Grady Mueller, Kellen Myers, Bryce Hermann, Briar Holloway, Peyton Snell, Cam Taylor, Greyson Holloway, Jake Johnson, Brayden Peed, and Brooks Bartman, with coaches Chad Holloway, Ryan Holloway and Bob Bartman. (Provided by Mary Holloway)

The Wolfpack-Holloway 12U baseball team, comprised primarily of Ottawa-area players, ended its season by capturing the Silver Bracket Championship title at Cal Ripken Experience’s Big Kahuna Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, held July 6–11.

The team roster was made of: Ty Hopkins, Grady Mueller, Kellen Myers, Bryce Hermann, Briar Holloway, Peyton Snell, Cam Taylor, Greyson Holloway, Jake Johnson, Brayden Peed, and Brooks Bartman, with coaches Chad Holloway, Ryan Holloway and Bob Bartman.