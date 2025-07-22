Goldwater Care cuts ribbon at new Spring Valley location

Goldwater Care, 1300 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley, provides compassionate, high-quality care in a warm and welcoming environment. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Goldwater Care in Spring Valley recently cut the ribbon at its location at 1300 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley.

“It was a special afternoon celebrating the facility with friends, family, and community members,” said a Goldwater press release. “Guests enjoyed guided tours, delicious food from Flo’s food truck, live entertainment, and the chance to meet the amazing team at Goldwater Care.

“The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked an exciting new chapter for the facility as they continue their mission to provide compassionate, high-quality care in a warm and welcoming environment.”

