Gateway Services to host open house for new residential program in Granville

Gateway Services is hosting an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 18, at 14537 Greenhouse Avenue in Granville, the site of a soon-to-open home in their 24-hour residential program.

Applications will be available on site and visitors can meet the future residents of the home and their families.

Currently, second and third shift openings are available. Additional information can be found on their Facebook page or their website at www.gateway-services.org.

Gateway Services is in its 55th year of providing various services and supports for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam Counties.