Ottawa council awards $800K for street work

The Ottawa City Council on Tuesday night awarded an $804,841 bid to Advanced Asphalt Co. for the city’s 2025 street maintenance program. (Bill Freskos)

During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Ottawa City Council approved funding for street improvements and authorized HVAC maintenance at several facilities owned by the city.

Ottawa council members awarded an $804,841 contract to Advanced Asphalt Co. for the city’s 2025 street maintenance program.

According to Mayor Robb Hasty, the work will be funded through a combination of motor fuel tax and general corporate funds and includes resurfacing and repairs on various city streets.

Council members also approved $9,925 in HVAC preventative maintenance contracts with Marseilles Sheet Metal for three city buildings: City Hall, Riordan Pool and the Illinois Valley Community College satellite building.

According to city documents, the contracts cover scheduled servicing in both spring and fall 2025, including things like filter changes, coil cleaning, inspections of motors and heat exchangers, along with other routine checks.

To cap off the meeting, council members approved employment contracts for Piper Nanouski as Recreation Director and Haley Roalson as Benefits Coordinator.

Both agreements had been on file for public inspection since earlier this month.