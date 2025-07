Streator's Annika Michlik has signed on to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and her tennis career at the NJCAA level with the Eagles. Michlik (at left) is pictured here seated next to recently retired Streator girls tennis coach Kaye Tallier. Annika Michlik on her commitment to play tennis at IVCC !!! She will be studying Radiography. On SHS Commitment Day, she was joined here with Coach Kaye Tallier. (Provided by Streator High School)