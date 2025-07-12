IVCC tuition due July 30; payments or aid confirmation required

Tuition for Illinois Valley Community College students is due Wednesday, July 30.

Students must pay in full, arrange a payment plan or notify the college they will be using financial aid to prevent being dropped from the roster and having to reenroll, according to a news release.

A delay could cost students their preferred schedule if class seats are filled, forcing them to choose another class section or wait longer to take the course.

According to the release, most enrollees who miss the tuition deadline and are dropped are quickly reinstated when they respond to a notification. This year, students will be receiving a combination of mailings, emails, texts and phone calls before the deadline approaches.

IVCC bursar Miguel Hermosillo urges students to take prompt action if they receive the notifications. Timing also is key in establishing payment plans, which, if done early, can result in smaller installments.

“Students appreciate that payment plans give them time to pay,” Hermosillo said in the release.

Payment plans, payments and class schedules can be arranged using the IVCC Self-Service portal at ivcc-ss.colleague.elluciancloud.com/Student/Student/Courses.

Financial aid does not automatically kick in at enrollment, so students must verify with the college to ensure their financial aid is released for payments. Almost half of enrollees receive some sort of financial aid, according to the release.

Important dates to remember include:

· July 30 – payment deadline

· Aug. 7 – deadline to pay and be reinstated

· Aug. 14 – final drop for nonpayment

· Aug. 18 – classes begin

For information, call the IVCC cashier’s office at 815-224-0213.