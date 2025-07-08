‘Defend Our Democracy’ Rally Set for July 12 in Downtown Ottawa

(File photo) Members of Illinois Valley Indivisible participated in a Hands Off! march in April at Washington Square in Ottawa. The group is hosting another rally this weekend in the same location. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Illinois Valley Indivisible will host a “Defend Our Democracy” rally on Saturday, July 12, in downtown Ottawa, inviting the community to unite in support of democratic values.

A sign-making session will be held at 10 a.m. Bold and Curvy Boutique, 211 W. Madison St. Materials will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to come early to create signs and connect with fellow advocates.

Participants will gather at 1 p.m. at the boutique. The rally will include a march to Washington Square Park, where demonstrators will line La Salle Street with signs promoting hope, civic engagement and the protection of democratic institutions.

Individuals with mobility challenges are encouraged to meet directly at Washington Square Park, where the marchers will join them.

“This rally is to support the USA that so many have fought and died for over the last 249 years,” said Heidi Henry, president of Illinois Valley Indivisible. “It’s our duty to protect the freedoms they sacrificed so much to preserve.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to help stock local mobile food pantries. All contributions will benefit area residents in need.

To learn more about Illinois Valley Indivisible or to attend one of its regular meetings or coffee sessions, email indivisibleofillinoisvalley@gmail.com. The organization is a nonpartisan local chapter of Indivisible.org, focused on community involvement and civic action.