NCI ARTworks to announce the exhibit winners Friday, July 11

NCI ARTworks will announce the winners of the juried art exhibition at the opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 11 for more than 30 “Emerging Artists” at the NCI ARTworks Gallery, 400 Fifth St., Peru.

The opening reception begins at 6 p.m. and first, second and third and “People’s Choice” awards will be presented at 7 p.m. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

Artists throughout the Illinois Valley have submitted art pieces to be juried by NCI ARTworks for the July Emerging Artists’ Exhibit. More than thirty artists have been selected to present one to three pieces in the exhibit. There will also be a People’s Choice Award that friends, family and patrons can vote for online.

This will be a unique exhibit due to the wide variety of styles, from realism to abstract. Works are in acrylics, oils, photography, sculptures, and mixed media. Artists present a wide range of subjects from landscapes to portraiture and nature to architecture. Artists include: Alice Tang Matthews, April Stevenson, Aubrey Siebert, Aurora Reed, Benjamin Fisher, Carol Crane, Danica Scoma, Gayle Ackerman, Gretchen Hauger, Heather Farrell, Jacob Stouffer, Joe Figgiani, Joey Lucas, John Fitzgerald, John Betken, Kayla Greenwell, Larisa Sarver, Laurie Innis, Lisa Marie Carlson, Lorena Malm, Lyle Newby, Mary Jean Dzurisin, Morgan Phillips, Natalie Glynn, Natalie Zelman, Nikki Ranney, Paula Guttilla, Ro Grabow, Ryia Boaz, Samantha Joyce Blaskiewicz, Samuel Dickey, Sandra Rust, Sandra Velazquez, Stephanie Znaniecki and Tammy Zellers.