La Salle County real estate taxes due July 9

There is a payment box for La Salle County property taxes in the east parking lot of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

The first installment of LaSalle County real estate taxes is due Wednesday, July 9, according to a press release from La Salle County Treasurer James L. Spelich.

A state-mandated 1.5% monthly penalty will be applied to late payments beginning Thursday, July 10. The second installment is due Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to the release.

Payments can be made online at www.lasallecountytreasurer.com, by phone at 815-393-2688, or by check. Options include credit card, e-check, or automatic withdrawal. Additional fees may apply.

Checks may also be submitted by mail, through the 24-hour drop box on East Etna Road, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office. More information is available on the back of the tax bill.