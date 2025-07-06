Spring Valley council to consider water plant repairs, park board appointment

The Spring Valley City Council will look at several purchases and sponsorship requests at its Monday meeting.

The agenda includes consideration of two sponsorship requests for upcoming charity golf outings hosted by the Aden Lamps Foundation and Perfectly Flawed Foundation.

Also up for consideration are a resolution to purchase a John Deere skid steer, proposals to replace a flow meter and install a new valve at the water treatment plant, and final approval of costs for recent mini-park renovations.

A proclamation for National Night Out 2025 will be introduced.

The meeting includes opportunities for public comment and will conclude with reports from the mayor, council committees, and city departments.

The Spring Valley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, at City Hall, 215 N. Greenwood St.