Starved Rock Entertainment to close

Starved Rock Entertainment, 201 Donaldson St., Utica, announced the closure of the business later this month.

“We have been informed that our building has been sold, and that means Starved Rock Entertainment will be closing for good,” the company said on its Facebook page. “Over the last five years, our family has held this place together with our blood, sweat, and tears. We’ve had some lows, and many, many highs!”

Anyone interested in purchasing the business or parts of it — which includes a playland, toys, escape rooms, nerf wars — is encouraged to reach out via social media.

Saturday, July 12, is the last day.

“If SRE has done anything to bring a smile to you or your little ones, make sure to come and see us, and say goodbye as we close the doors to this special place for the last time,” the company said.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.