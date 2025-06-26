Streator Moose Lodge to host chicken dinner and 60/40 raffle

The Streator Moose Lodge will host a public chicken dinner and 60/40 raffle on Saturday, June 28.

The Streator Moose Family Center Lodge will host a chicken dinner and raffle fundraiser on Saturday, June 28, at the lodge located at 2007 Skelgas Road.

The event will feature a chicken dinner served with french fries and baked beans.

Dine-in meals will cost $12, while takeout orders will be available for $13. Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m.

Following the meal, the lodge will hold its annual 60/40 raffle drawing at 9 p.m. Sixty percent of the raffle proceeds will go to the winner, with last year’s winner taking home more than $2,000.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Streator Moose Lodge for $5 each or three for $10. Participants do not need to be present to win.

The event is open to the public.

All proceeds will benefit the lodge’s ongoing fundraising efforts. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.