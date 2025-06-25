Presenting the 2025 Times All-Area Softball Team

Serena's RayElle Brennan slides into second base for a stolen base against Newark during one of the Little Ten Conference rivals' meetings during the 2025 season. (Kyle Russell)

We’re proud to present the 2025 Times All-Area Softball Team, as voted on by The Times Sports staff.

First Team

Tessa Krull

Tessa Krull, Seneca, P/2B, jr.

A unanimous selection and the 2025 Times Softball Player of the Year, Krull posted a 23-1 record, 251 strikeouts over 151 innings pitched and a 0.97 ERA for the conference and regional champion Fighting Irish. She also batted .373 with three home runs, 36 RBIs and a 1.023 OPS.

Krull was also first-team All-Tri-County Conference and ICA Class 2A All-State as well as the TCC Pitcher of the Year. This is her third consecutive appearance on our first team.

Piper Lewis

Piper Lewis, Ottawa, SS, so.

A unanimous selection, Lewis batted an even .400 with five home runs, 28 RBIs, 30 runs scored and a 1.192 OPS for the regional champion Pirates.

She was also a first-team pick to the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team and a second-team honoree on the ICA’s 3A All-State Team. Lewis was a Times All-Area second-team selection in 2024.

Hunter Hopkins (Brian Hoxsey)

Hunter Hopkins, Marquette, SS/P, so.

A unanimous selection, Hopkins at the top of the regional champion Crusaders’ batting order hit for a .607 average, five home runs, 32 RBIs and a 1.553 OPS in addition to stealing 22 bases.

Hopkins – previously a Times All-Area first-team honoree in 2024 – also earned a first-team spot on both the Tri-County All-Conference Team and the ICA’s 1A All-State Team.

Streator senior Makenna Ondrey (Brian Hoxsey)

Makenna Ondrey, Streator, P/3B, sr.

A unanimous selection, the ace finished her Bulldogs career by posting a 2.91 earned-run average with 264 strikeouts over 168⅓ innings pitched in addition to her .350 batting average, two home runs, 17 RBIs and 1.014 OPS.

Ondrey was also a member of the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team, the ICA Class 3A All-State third team and, previously, our Times All-Area first teams in 2024 and 2023 as well as our honorable mention list in 2022.

Ottawa's Bobbi Snook (Brian Hoxsey)

Bobbi Snook, Ottawa, C/UT, so.

A unanimous selection, Ottawa’s backstop logged a .382 batting average, seven home runs, 22 RBIs and a 1.179 OPS.

Snook also earned a first-team spot on the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team, a third-team selection to the ICA Class 3A All-State Team and, previously, our Times All-Area first team in 2024.

RayElle Brennan

RayElle Brennan, Serena, C/IF, sr.

A unanimous selection, Brennan batted .427 with three homers, 43 RBIs, 49 runs scored, 31 stolen bases and a 1.203 OPS for the sectional champion Huskers.

Previously first-team Times All-Area in 2024 and a second-team pick in both 2023 and 2022, Brennan this spring was also selected Little Ten All-Conference and to the ICA 1A All-State second team.

Newark freshman Rylie Carlson (Brian Hoxsey)

Rylie Carlson, Newark, OF/UT, fr.

A unanimous selection, Carlson had a monstrous debut season, leading the Norsemen offense with a .560 batting average, 43 runs batted in, 43 runs scored and a 1.472 OPS.

Carlson was also a unanimous All-Little Ten selection. This is her first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.

Seneca's Emma Mino (Brian Hoxsey)

Emma Mino, Seneca, 2B, so.

A unanimous selection, Mino led the Fighting Irish in both runs scored (52) and fielding percentage (1.000, with zero errors in 55 chances), also ranking high in batting average (.407), home runs (five), RBIs (38) and OPS (1.128).

A first-time Times All-Area honoree, this spring she was also selected to the ICA 2A All-State third team and the Tri-County All-Conference first team.

Maddie Glade

Maddie Glade, Serena, P/1B, sr.

A unanimous selection, Glade finished her prep career with a 15-4 record, 132 strikeouts over 119 innings pitched and a 2.29 ERA her senior season in addition to a .362 batting average and two dozen runs batted in.

After three years on The Times All-Area second team, this is Glade’s only first-team appearance. She was also selected to the Little Ten All-Conference Team and third-team ICA 1A All-State.

Adelynn Russell

Adelynn Russell, Ottawa, P/DP, so.

A unanimous selection, Russell finished her first season as the Pirates ace with a 16-11 record, 208 strikeouts and a 1.36 earned-run average over 179⅔ innings worked.

She was awarded third-team ICA 3A All-State accolades and a first-team spot on the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team. This is her first Times All-Area honor.

Newark senior Dottie Wood (Brian Hoxsey)

Dottie Wood, Newark, P/2B, sr.

A unanimous selection, Wood combined a 3.57 ERA and 123 strikeouts over 141 innings pitched with a .373 batting average, two home runs and 27 runs batted in.

She was also voted second-team ICA 1A All-State and first-team Little Ten All-Conference. Wood was a second-team selection to our Times All-Area Team in 2024.

Taylor Cuchra

Taylor Cuchra, Marquette, P/1B, sr.

The area’s home-run leader finished off her Crusaders career with a season that included a .434 batting average, 16 homers, 51 RBIs and a 1.511 OPS to go with 78 innings pitched.

Also named third-team ICA 1A All-State and first-team Tri-County All-Conference this year, Cuchra was a first-team selection on The Times All-Area Team in both 2024 and 2023.

Kayden Corneils

Kayden Corneils, Sandwich, SS/C, jr.

Corneils batted a robust .573 with a pair of home runs, 19 extra-base hits and a 1.500 OPS for the 13-12 Indians.

She was also selected to the Kishwaukee River All-Conference Team. Corneils was on our second team in 2024.

Seneca senior Alyssa Zellers (Brian Hoxsey)

Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, SS, sr.

Zellers closed out her Irish career with a .400 batting average, 21 RBIs, 47 runs scored and 37-of-38 in stolen bases – the one caught stealing coming on a trick play.

Zellers – a member of our Times All-Area Teams in 2024 (honorable mention), 2023 (first team) and 2022 (second team) – was also a first-team pick of the Tri-County Conference this season.

Makayla Backos (9) of Marquette rounds third base during a nonconference game at Streator this past spring. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Second Team

TeriLynn Timmerman, Fieldcrest, SS, so.

Addison Scherer, Earlville, P/C, so.

Kelsey Cuchra, Marquette, C, so.

Hayden Pfeifer, Seneca, DP/P, so.

Rylee Harsted, Ottawa, 2B/OF, jr.

Brynley Glade, Serena, OF/C, so.

Brooklyn Marks, Sandwich, SS/P, sr.

Adelaide Johnson, Newark, OF/3B, so.

Brooke Bahrey, Somonauk/Leland, SS/P, so.

Emma Palaschak, WFC, 3B/P, so.

Makayla Backos, Marquette, 2B, sr.

Mya Zavada, Streator, 3B/OF, sr.

Graysen Provance, Seneca, OF, so.

Jenna Setchell, Serena, SS/P, sr.

Ottawa's Aubrey Sullivan makes contact with the ball while facing L-P during the 2025 campaign. (Scott Anderson)

Honorable Mention

Audrey Scherer, Earlville, C/1B, fr.; Avery Durdan, Marquette, OF, sr.; Aubrey Sullivan, Ottawa, 3B/1B, jr.; Caitlin Talty, Streator, SS/P, so.; Aubrey Cyr, Sandwich, P/2B, sr.; Lanee Cole, Serena, 2B, sr.; Bailey Miller, Earlville, 3B/SS, jr.; Kennedy Barshinger, Somonauk/Leland, C/OF, so.; Alexcia Middleton, Streator, OF, sr.; Lily Brewer, Marquette, UT/P, fr.; Ella Derossett, WFC, C/UT, sr.; Camryn Stecken, Seneca, 1B, jr.