Bill Walsh Streator to close doors after 35 years in business

Bill Walsh Streator, located at 2330 N Bloomington St., will close July 31 after 35 years of serving the community. (Bill Freskos)

Bill Walsh Streator will officially close its doors July 31 after 35 years in business, the dealership announced Tuesday. It cited rising operational costs and increased demands from its manufacturer.

According to a news release, operations in Streator will be consolidated into the company’s Ottawa locations, where customers will continue to have access to new and pre-owned vehicle sales as well as service, parts, and warranty support.

General Motors warranty work will be handled at Bill Walsh Chevrolet GMC in Ottawa.

“All services you have come to rely on and appreciate will be available at the Ottawa dealerships,” the company said in a statement. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming you to our other dealerships where you will experience the same fast, fun and friendly service and sales experience you enjoyed here.”

The company said it will offer all Streator employees positions within the Bill Walsh Automotive Group in Ottawa.

The dealership’s closure will mark the end of a chapter that began in 1990 with the purchase of JD O’Brien Oldsmobile, Cadillac, Pontiac and GMC Truck.

The company expanded in 1993 with the acquisition of Virl Z Hill Chevrolet Buick, leading to the construction of a new facility at the corner of Route 23 and Oakley Avenue.

The dealership was part of a wave of development on the city’s north side that included other major investments such as Kroger and Walmart.

In February, Bill Walsh Automotive Group closed the Coronet Dodge Chrysler Jeep dealership in Peru.

Customers with questions are encouraged to contact the company’s Customer Care Center at 815-665-5240 for sales or 815-665-5238 for service, parts and accessories.

More information is available at the website.