Bill Walsh Automotive Group to close Coronet dealership in Peru

Bill Walsh Automotive’s Coronet Dodge Chrysler Jeep dealership in Peru will close Feb. 28.

Coronet Dodge started at 802 First St. in La Salle in 1971, and then moved in 1976 to its current location on Route 251 across from Peru Mall.

Thomas P. Walsh Jr. (Bill Walsh Sr.’s father) started Feb. 5, 1959, what would become the Bill Walsh Automotive Group with Sierra Dodge in Ottawa.

“After a long, proud history in La Salle-Peru, we have made the very challenging decision to close Coronet due to demands from the manufacturers, which would have made it difficult to continue our fair-pricing philosophy and culture we’ve maintained for years,” the dealership said in a news release.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the city has been monitoring the situation, hopeful of a possible merging or a buyout, but it has not heard any news on that front.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, but I would say it’s a great location and a great opportunity for something new,” Kolowski said.

Customers will be able to service their Coronet Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and pre-owned vehicles at Sierra Motors in Ottawa. The dealership will be communicating with its Mitsubishi and Fiat customers on arrangements for their service and parts needs.

“We are all grateful for the La Salle-Peru community, which has been our home for 54 years,” the company said in the release. “We are offering all of the employees, whom have become trusted friends and advisers to our countless customers, positions throughout the Bill Walsh Automotive Group in Ottawa and Streator. We are very much looking forward to welcoming you to our other dealerships, where you will experience the same fast, fun and friendly service and sales experience you enjoyed at Coronet.”

Call Bill Walsh Automotive Group’s Customer Care Center at 815-665-5240 for its sales department and 815-665-5238 for its service, parts and accessories departments. For information, visit www.billwalsh.com.

The Bill Walsh Automotive Group includes Bill Walsh Chevrolet GMC Truck in Ottawa, Sierra Motors in Ottawa (Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Volkswagen, Mazda), Bill Walsh Toyota in Ottawa, Bill Walsh Honda in Ottawa, Bill Walsh Ford Kia in Ottawa and Bill Walsh Chevrolet GMC Truck in Streator.