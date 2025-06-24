Princeton Community Band to present Patriotic Concert on June 29

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann MB Lusher, will present a Patriotic Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured on the concert will be vocal soloist Luke MacDonald from Festival 56, who will be singing Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.”

Other selections on the concert will include “America the Beautiful,” arr. Carmen Dragon; Sousa’s “Semper Fidelis”; Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture”; Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” which will be sung by Brandon Czubachowski; and “The Red Covered Bridge” by Robert Sheldon.

Veterans and Military personnel will also be saluted. The evening will end with the playing of Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

All concerts are free. Donations are accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club