Reddick Library in Ottawa to host crafts, cooking and games July 14–19

Reddick Library in Ottawa is set to host multiple activities this week for all ages. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will offer a wide range of activities for all ages during the week of July 14, including messy play, cooking classes, gaming and adult crafting sessions.

The following activities are planned the week of July 14 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 14: Messy Monday, all ages. Explore slime and dough activities outdoors (weather permitting). Wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy.

6 p.m. Monday, July 14: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 15: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3-5. Join for sheep-themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after if time permits.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 15: Tinker Time: Cranky Contraptions, grades 3-6. Use simple materials to create movable sculptures.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15: Build creations based on a chosen theme. All will be displayed in the Children’s Department.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 16: Shake, Rattle, Read!, birth to 3 years. Enjoy Q is for Quiet-themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after if time permits.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16: Microwave Mug Pizza, grades 7-12. Learn to make personal pizzas in the microwave. Registration is required.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, July 17: Summer Snacks for Kids, grades K-3. Create easy snack recipes while learning kitchen skills. Registration is required.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17: Low Waste Kitchen, adults. Discover tips and recipes to reduce kitchen waste.

1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 18: Unplugged Gaming, grades 7-12. Enjoy board and card games—no technology needed.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 18: Stacks & Snacks Cinema, all ages. Watch Dog Man (PG) with free popcorn and a craft activity.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 19: Crafter Hours: Watermelon Button Art, adults. Make a watermelon decoration from recycled buttons. Registration is required.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19: Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a friendly environment with experienced crafters.