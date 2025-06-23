2025 All-BCR Girls Track & Field Team

BCR Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year Lily Bosnich of St. Bede Academy qualified for state in four events, landing two medals. (Kyle Russell)

Editor’s note: The All-BCR Girls Track & Field Team represents all BCR Honor Roll leaders and state qualifiers from Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio, Bureau Valley, Hall, Princeton and St. Bede. There is an influx of five freshmen to this year’s team.

Maddie Althaus (ALO/So.) - The sophomore from Amboy qualified for 1A state in the 400 on time at sectional with a third-place and season best 1:01.91. She was also among the Honor Roll leaders in the 100 and 200. She also ran on the Clippers’ Honor Roll leading 4x100 relay.

Maddie Althaus

Lily Bosnich (St. Bede/Jr.): The BCR Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year qualified for state in four events - the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She was state runner-up in both hurdle events and rewrote 20-year-old Illinois Valley records in both events with times of 14.43 and 43.4. She won Tri-County Conference titles in the 100 hurdles and the 4x400 relay.

Lily Bosnich

Savanah Bray (St. Bede/Jr.) - The junior thrower set a St. Bede school record in the shot put with an area-best toss of 35-3. She missed qualifying for state by 0.19 meters.

Savannah Bray

Camryn Driscoll (Princeton/Jr.) - The speedy Tiger turned in her first sub-60 400 to win the sectional title in 2A to return to state where she clocked another at 59.11 to top the honor roll. She also won the 400 at the Ferris Invitational and Three Rivers Conference meets. Driscoll also ranked among top three runners in the 100 and 200 and ran on the Tigresses’ 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Camryn Driscoll

Kate Duncan (St. Bede/So.) - The St. Bede sophomore cleared 5-2 1/4 as runner-up of Hall Rollie Morris invite to lead all area high jumpers. She was No. 2 in triple jump (31-8).

Kate Duncan

Payton Frueh (Princeton/So.) - Frueh clocked a 12:42.07 to place second at the Princeton Ferris Invite for the top area time in the 3,200 this season. She was ranked No. 2 in the 1,600 with a time of 5:55.7 ran at the 2A sectional.

Payton Frueh

Elise House (BV/Fr.) - The Storm freshman took it to the house in the 400 with a 1A sectional championship, placing 14th at state. She turned in a season-best 1:01.38 in her meet of the season to win the Don Gooden invite at Mendota. She was also ranked No. 2 in the 200 and showed her versatility by running on the Storm’s state-qualifying entry in the 4x800.

Elise House

Kijah Lucas (St. Bede/Fr.) - Lucas came on strong in her freshman year for St. Bede, qualifying for 1A state with a high jump of 4-11 3/4 as one of six jumpers to qualify at the Rockridge Sectional. She also competed in the 100, 200, and three relays, including the 4x400 to the Tri-County Conference champion.

Kijah Lucas

Emily Sachs (ALO/Sr.) - The senior from Amboy paced the Honor Roll by 15 feet with a throw of 107-5 to place fourth at the 1A Rockridge Sectional.

Emily Sachs

Mya Shipp (Bureau Valley/Fr.) - Another of the Storm’s fast freshmen, Shipp was the 1A sectional runner-up in the 400 and went on to run a PR 1:01.57 at state. She was also a sectional medalist in the long jump (third) and 200 (fifth).

Mya Shipp

Jocelyn Strouss (Princeton/Fr.) - The Tigresses’ fast frosh led the Honor Roll in the 800 meters with a time of 2:35 turned in at Mendota’s Don Gooden Invite. She was awarded as the team’s No. 2 scorer, running on three PHS relays.

Jocelyn Strouss

Annie Thompson (Princeton/Fr.) - Princeton’s soaring freshman set the bar high in the pole vault with an-early season mark of 7-9 at the Howard-Monier Invite to lead all area vaulters by six inches.

Annie Thompson

Ashlynn Weber (Princeton/Sr.) - The PHS senior went out jumping, leading the Honor Roll with a triple jump of 33-5 3/4 in the Three Rivers Meet, placing third. She also topped the Tigresses in the long jump at 16-0, named as team MVP in field events.

Ashlynn Weber

Maddie Wetzell (Bureau Valley/Jr.) - Wetzell topped the Honor Roll with a time of 5:40.75 ran to win the Lincoln Trail Conference crown. She repeated as sectional champion in the 3,200, ranked second in the Honor Roll at 12:42.07 and qualified for state on the Storm’s 4x800 relay.

Maddie Wetzell

Bella Yanos (ALO/Jr.) - The Amboy junior’s early-season mark of 16-10 3/4 at the BV Invite held up as the Honor Roll leader in the long jump. She placed eighth at sectional. She also ran on the Clippers’ 4x100 relay.

Bella Yanos

RELAYS

ALO 4x100 - The Clippers turned in a third-place time of 52.42 at sectional to lead the Honor Roll, ran by Alexa McKendry, Maddie Althaus, Jillian Anderson and Bella Yanos.

St. Bede 4x200 - The Bruins had the fast time of 1:51.65, good for second place at the Tri-County Conference Meet, ran by Emerald De La Torre, Leah Griggs, Grace Millington and Lucas.

Bureau Valley 4x400 relay - The Storm turned in the top Honor Roll time of 4:21.43 at Kewanee’s Brockman Invite with Mussche, Gemma Moore, Wetzell and Shipp.

Bureau Valley 4x800 relay - The Storm qualified for State on time at sectional with a fourth-place time and PR of 10:25.08 on the legs of Mussche, Moore, House and Wetzell.