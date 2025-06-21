Trials set in money laundering scheme

Two people charged with money laundering in La Salle County have autumn trial dates, but already the fall settings look shaky.

James P. McCabe, 60, of Utica and Regina L. Anderson, 54, of Ottawa, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered not-guilty pleas to felony counts of money laundering and theft.

McCabe’s charges are both Class 1 felonies carrying possible prison sentences of four to 15 years. Anderson faces Class 2 felonies carrying three to seven years.

McCabe is set for trial Oct. 20 and Anderson for Nov. 3. However, attorneys in both matters signaled the dates are fluid and continuances may be on the table in light of the complexity of the cases.

La Salle County prosecutors filed petitions seeking the seizure of various accounts and properties – none of which have been proven in a court of law to be ill-gotten – and untangling the disputed assets may or may not be completed before McCabe and Anderson stand for trial.

Details still are emerging, but court records allege that McCabe, over seven years (2017 to 2024), “knowingly exerted unauthorized control” over property valued at more than $100,000 belonging to a named individual.

Records unsealed in Anderson’s case show a shorter duration (2021 through 2023) and allege that she, too, “knowingly exerted unauthorized control” over more property valued at more than $10,00 from the same victim. Anderson is alleged to have drawn checks from the victim’s accounts and listed McCabe as payee.