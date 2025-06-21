Festival 56 to present ‘Hairspray’ musical

Festival 56 professional theater's summer 2025 season opens with 10 performances of the musical Hairspray beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 27 at The Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton. Performances continue through Saturday, July 5. (Photo provided by Tracy Makransky)

Festival 56 professional theater’s summer 2025 season opens with ten performances of the musical “Hairspray” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 27th, at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Performances continue through Saturday, July 5. Matinees at 2 p.m. take place on Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 5. Hairspray is sponsored by Central Bank and Langhenry, Gillen, Lundquist & Johnson, LLC.

“Hairspray”, winner of eight Tony awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs, according to a Festival 56 news release. The musical is set in 1962 Baltimore with the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, who has only one desire- to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network all without denting her “do.”

Best for ages 10 and up. Tickets for Hairspray are $33.00 for adults, $30.00 for seniors, and $17.00 for students with a Student ID.

Tickets can be purchased online and at The Grace Theater box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by calling 815-879-5656.