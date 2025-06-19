La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, June 17

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, June 17 and returned the following indictments:

Christopher G. Morales, 43, of La Salle (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Jamal D. Lasenby, 19, of Kewanee (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon)

Oscar H. Cradduck, 64, of Mendota (unlawful failure to register as a sex offender)

Jennifer P. Jordan, 45, of Joliet (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; retail theft)

Ryan M. Meglan, 36, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Amy D. Hartgrove, 49, of Peru (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)

Savana K. Phelps, 26, of La Salle (aggravated battery)

Juan R. Cantu, 28, of La Salle (violation of the sex offender registry)

Michael R. Rodriguez, 48, of Streator (criminal trespass to a residence)

Michael R. Signore, 30, of La Salle (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer)

Walter E. Smith, 48, of La Salle (two counts of domestic battery)

Denzel E. Wynn, 23, of Iowa City, Iowa (retail theft)

Darrell D. Wynn, 28, of Markham (retail theft)

James M. Casey-Wiggins, 29, of Peru (forgery)

Mikhail M. Syrovatsky, 37, of Peru (three counts of aggravated battery)

Elijah S. Leek, 26, of Peru (two counts of domestic battery)

Michael F. Workman, 37, of Peru (driving while revoked)

Ryan D. Carter, 54, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Brandon J. Dawson, 39, homeless (residential burglary; burglary)

Timothy L. Sellers, 29, of Streator (aggravated arson, residential arson)

Marcus A. Brewer, 27, of Streator (two counts of burglary; unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Anthony M. Percodani, 36, of Streator (two counts of burglary; theft)

Brian S. Cook, 58, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Gina F. Gengler, 36, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Richard A. Sibert, 49, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Michael L. Diaz, 49, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Diane T. Lowe, 47, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Matthew J. McCauley, 35, of Princeton (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Allen M. Hauck, 41, of Princeton (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)