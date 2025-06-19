La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, June 17

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, June 17 and returned the following indictments:
- Christopher G. Morales, 43, of La Salle (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Jamal D. Lasenby, 19, of Kewanee (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon)
- Oscar H. Cradduck, 64, of Mendota (unlawful failure to register as a sex offender)
- Jennifer P. Jordan, 45, of Joliet (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; retail theft)
- Ryan M. Meglan, 36, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Amy D. Hartgrove, 49, of Peru (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)
- Savana K. Phelps, 26, of La Salle (aggravated battery)
- Juan R. Cantu, 28, of La Salle (violation of the sex offender registry)
- Michael R. Rodriguez, 48, of Streator (criminal trespass to a residence)
- Michael R. Signore, 30, of La Salle (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer)
- Walter E. Smith, 48, of La Salle (two counts of domestic battery)
- Denzel E. Wynn, 23, of Iowa City, Iowa (retail theft)
- Darrell D. Wynn, 28, of Markham (retail theft)
- James M. Casey-Wiggins, 29, of Peru (forgery)
- Mikhail M. Syrovatsky, 37, of Peru (three counts of aggravated battery)
- Elijah S. Leek, 26, of Peru (two counts of domestic battery)
- Michael F. Workman, 37, of Peru (driving while revoked)
- Ryan D. Carter, 54, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Brandon J. Dawson, 39, homeless (residential burglary; burglary)
- Timothy L. Sellers, 29, of Streator (aggravated arson, residential arson)
- Marcus A. Brewer, 27, of Streator (two counts of burglary; unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
- Anthony M. Percodani, 36, of Streator (two counts of burglary; theft)
- Brian S. Cook, 58, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Gina F. Gengler, 36, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
- Richard A. Sibert, 49, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
- Michael L. Diaz, 49, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Diane T. Lowe, 47, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)
- Matthew J. McCauley, 35, of Princeton (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Allen M. Hauck, 41, of Princeton (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)