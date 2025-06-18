Here are the baseball standouts from the Illinois Valley who made the 2025 IHSBCA All-State Team

Marquette's Sam Mitre smacks a hit against St. Bede during the rivals' 2025 meeting in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association earlier this week released the 2025 IHSBCA All-State Team. Players were nominated by their coaches and then selected by the IHSBCA board.

Class 1A state champion Marquette had two players make the Class 1A All-State Team – senior Sam Mitre and defending IHSBCA 1A Player of the Year Alec Novotney.

Also named IHSBCA All-State in 1A were Somonauk senior Noah Brandt, St. Bede senior Alan Spencer, Dwight junior Joey Starks and Roanoke-Benson junior Henry Koehler. Putnam County junior Jonathan Stunkel was awarded honorable mention.

Logan Philhower (19) of Bureau Valley pitches at Putnam County High School in Granville. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

In Class 2A, both Bureau Valley junior Logan Philhower and Fieldcrest senior Jordan Heider were named IHSBCA All-State. Sandwich junior Braden Behringer received honorable mention.

In Class 3A, both Plano junior Jason Phillips and Morris senior Jack Wheeler were selected IHSBCA All-State.

Players will be honored in Chicago July 29 before the White Sox’s home game.