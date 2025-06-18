2025 All-BCR Baseball team

BCR Player of the Year Alan Spencer of St. Bede was named to the Class 1A All-State team and First Team Tri-County All-Conference. (Scott Anderson)

First team

Gus Burr (St. Bede)

Junior • Shortstop

The junior shortstop led the Bruins across the board offensively, batting .398 with an area-best 43 RBIs, 36 runs, nine doubles, three homers and 19 steals. He was named Second Team Tri-County All-Conference. This is Burr’s first time named First Team All-BCR.

Gus Burr (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Ace Christiansen (Princeton)

Senior • Catcher

Christiansen was an on-base machine for the Tigers. He batted .434 and carried a .506 on-base percentage, hitting mostly out of the leadoff hole, collecting a streak of reaching base safely in 12 straight at-bats. He led the Tigers with 12 doubles and 17 steals and drove in 17 runs. This is Christiansen’s second year named First Team All-BCR.

Ace Christiansen (Alex T. Paschal)

Braden Curran (Hall)

Junior • Outfield/Pitcher

The junior right-hander led Hall hurlers with a 1.29 ERA to go with a 5-2 record and 52 strikeouts. He was named First Team All-Three Rivers East All-Conference at outfield, batting .295 with 19 RBIs, three doubles and 23 steals. He is named First Team All-BCR for the first time.

Braden Curran (Mike Vaughn)

Geno Dinges (St. Bede)

Sophomore • Center fielder/Pitcher

Dinges batted .387 with 13 RBIs, 36 runs and five doubles and was co-leader in runs scored with 36. He was named First Team Tri-County All-Conference. On the mound, the sophomore southpaw was 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA. This is Dinges’ first time named First Team All-BCR.

St. Bede pitcher Geno Dinges lets go of a pitch to Marquette on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Elijah Endress (Bureau Valley)

Senior • Catcher

The Storm senior finished his career in his BV blues with a banner season, setting school records for hits (40), runs (48) and stolen bases (31). He batted .367 with 23 RBIs, 10 doubles and 48 runs scored. He pitched in with a 2.10 ERA and 3-1 record. He was named First Team Lincoln Trail All-Conference as a position player. This is Endress’ second year named First Team All-BCR.

Elijah Endress (Scott Anderson)

Jack Jablonski (Hall)

Senior • Pitcher/Outfield

Jablonski was a Jack of all Trades for the Red Devils. He led the team with a .354 average, 27 RBIs and eight doubles. On the mound, he was undefeated in four decisions with a 2.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts. “Jabo,” who was named First Team All-Three Rivers at outfield, will pitch for Augustana College next year. This is his second year named First Team All-BCR.

Jack Jablonski (Scott Anderson)

Logan Philhower (Bureau Valley)

Junior • Pitcher/Infielder

“Phil” led the Storm both at the plate and on the mound. He carried a team-high .369 average with 31 RBIs, 35 runs, five doubles, a homer and 11 steals. He sported an 8-3 record with a 1.58 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. He set the school record for ERA and tied the record for wins. He was named First Team Lincoln Trail All-Conference as a pitcher.

Logan Philhower (Mike Vaughn)

Jordan Reinhardt (Princeton)

Senior • Pitcher/Infielder

The senior shortstop batted .419 with seven RBIs and three doubles for the Tigers. He battled through a sore elbow to go 2-2 with a 2.14 ERA on the mound. He was named First Team All-Three Rivers East at infield. This is Reinhardt’s second year named First Team All-BCR. He will play for Aurora University next year, where his brother, Josh, played.

Jordan Reinhardt (Mike vaughn)

Alan Spencer (St. Bede)

Senior • Pitcher/First base

The Bruins senior ace sported an area-best 0.86 ERA and 9-0 record and 106 strikeouts in 65.1 innings, the most innings of any area pitcher. The BCR Player of the Year also batted .333 with 24 RBIs, five doubles and a homer. He was named First Team Tri-County All-Conference. Spencer will pitch for Danville College next year.

Alan Spencer (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Izzaq Zrust (Hall)

Senior • Pitcher/First base

The Red Devils’ ace was one of two pitchers chosen unanimously All-Three Rivers East All-Conference. The senior southpaw spun a 5-4 record and 1.96 ERA, striking out 96 batters in 53.1 innings. He is pitching for the Pistol Shrimp this summer and will join the Des Moines Area Community College staff next year.

Izzaq Zrust (Scott Anderson)

Second team

Tyler Forristall (Princeton)

Junior • Pitcher

The junior southpaw earned First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection for his performance in league games. Overall, he sported a 2-2 record and 3.15 ERA with 31 strikeouts before being shut down with a shoulder injury.

Noah LaPorte (Princeton)

Senior • Outfield/Pitcher

The multi-talented Tiger took his skills to the ball diamond one last time, batting .386 with one homer, 14 RBIs, 16 runs and four doubles. The future Northwestern Wildcat tight end roamed center field flawlessly. He was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Carson Riva (St. Bede)

Junior • Catcher

The Bruins junior catcher batted .387 with 30 RBIs, six doubles and 19 runs, playing a key role on St. Bede’s 27-5 campaign. This is Riva’s first time named to the All-BCR team.

Ranbir Saini (St. Bede)

Sophomore • Pitcher/Outfield

Saini spelled double trouble for St. Bede opponents. He sported an 8-0 record 1.09 ERA, second in the area only to teammate Alan Spencer. At the plate, he batted .382 with 15 RBIs and five doubles.

Drake Taylor (Bureau Valley)

Sophomore • Utility

The sophomore slugger had a record-breaking season, driving in a school-record 34 RBIs this year. He batted .362 at the dish with five doubles, two triples and a homer, earning First Team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Honorable mention

Greyson Bickett, jr., Hall

Luke Bryant, so., Hall

Gino Ferrari, jr., St. Bede

Blake Foster, so., Bureau Valley

Bryce Helms, sr. Bureau Valley

Nolan Kloepping, sr., Princeton

Will Lott, sr., Princeton

Aidan Mullane, sr., St. Bede

Noah Plym, so., Hall

Luke Smith, sr., Princeton