Motorist hurt in Saturday crash on I-39 in La Salle

A motorist was hospitalized with unspecified injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 7:51 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 39 southbound near U.S. Route 6.

In a Monday news release, Illinois State Police said officers with Troop 2 reported a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was stopped due to traffic back up from a previous crash. The driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala did not see the traffic stopped and struck the Cruze from behind

The driver of the Impala was transported to an area hospital with injuries. The roadway was shut down and reopened at approximately 8:45 p.m. No further information is available, police said.