Demonstrators in Princeton voice opposition to Trump’s policies at ‘No Kings’ rally

Protesters flood rotary park at the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Princeton. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

“I feel like we’re doing the same thing we did back in the 1960s.”

That’s what Marcie Moore of Princeton said during the “No Kings” protest Saturday, maintaining the messaging has remained the same throughout the decades, but the country has regressed.

“Civil rights, health care, individual rights — we’re doing it all over again,” she said.

More than 100 people gathered at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rotary Park in Princeton for the “No Kings” protest.

Demonstrators displayed signs with messages ranging from “Rage Against Fascism” to “No Human Being is illegal on Stolen Land” while chanting “No more Kings.” The rally was one of thousands set to take place Saturday across the United States to voice opposition against President Donald Trump’s policies.

Christian Oliveras, of the Sterling and Rock Falls area, said he traveled more than an hour to fight against the administration’s blatant disregard for constitutionally protected rights.

“We’re not okay with the division,” he said. “Especially people being detained without due process. … They are not upholding the laws. I feel like we need to send a message saying we need to uphold what’s been written in the Constitution.”

As a Puerto Rican, Oliveras brought his passport with him to the protest and he carries it with him daily. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and residents are U.S. citizens.

“I know that by coming here there’s a chance that if there is an ICE agent here I will be targeted because of my skin color,” he said.

Although Oliveras said he’s heard stories of people being detained who have proper documentation, like passports.

“Not being given that process and not being able to prove that I’m a U.S Citizen and instead being deported to God knows where,” he said is a fear he lives with daily.

Mary Gapinski of Spring Valley said the tipping point for her was the arrest and deportation of noncriminals.

“I’m also holding my breath on the bill that will change Medicare,” she said. “I’m a nurse, and a lot of the doctors believe in universal health care, that I work with. Well that’s not happening. So I’m holding my breath on how that will change.”

The majority of demonstrators said they had reached out to their local representatives or said they were happy with the way their representatives were handling the Trump administration.

“I got a letter back from Senator Dick Durbin,” said Lynn Fuerst of Lake Thunderbird. “He said unfortunately the Senate and the House of Representatives are run by Republicans, but hopefully we can change that by the next election.”

Moore said we can’t afford to rest following the nationwide demonstrations; they are just there to bring visibility and enable other people to feel free and step up.

“We can’t just lay down and let this happen,” she said. “Keep on it. Keep our politicians accountable. … For too long people have not been involved in politics because it’s too sticky. It’s our duty to be aware of what’s going on.”