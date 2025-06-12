Scholarship Fund Golf Outing to be held in Todd Maynard’s honor

Todd Maynard was a much beloved friend, teammate, father, son and husband, who sadly passed away April 8 of this year from a rare cancer at age 39.

The first annual Todd Maynard Scholarship Fund Golf Outing will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 19 at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Sheffield.

It is described as “a day on the green for Todd - honoring his passion, spirit and lasting impact.”

There will be 50/50 raffle drawings and silent auctions and awards for longest drives (men and women), longest putts (team or individual) and closest to the hole (team or individual) on select holes.

The cost of $60 includes 18 holes of golf, dinner and dinner. Non-golfers may participate for $30 for a steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. with a social hour proceeding.

Registration deadline is Monday, June 16. For more information or to register, call Matt Avery at 815-866-2488.

Maynard was known for his leadership, hard-nosed play for the Bureau Valley football teams. He graduated as the all-time leading rusher in Bureau County history in 2004, racking up 4,001 career yards. His 56 career touchdowns ranked 30th in IHSA grid history.