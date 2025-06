WALNUT - The 2025 Walnut Chamber of Commerce 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament for grades 5-8 will be held Saturday, July 5 on the Walnut elementary school courts.

Cost is $80 per team and teams may sign up online. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. on July 5 with games starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact tournament director Brent Jamison at 815-866-9352.