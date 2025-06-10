Ottawa church to host Pride Night of Remembrance

The Rev. Jennifer Amy-Dressler, of Open Table United Church of Christ, Ottawa, speaks Friday, June 7, 2024, during the Pride Night of Remembrance at Washington Square in Ottawa. This year, the church will host the event at Central Park, just east of the Ottawa YMCA. (Derek Barichello)

A Pride Night of Remembrance will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Central Park in Ottawa, next to the YMCA.

The event is sponsored by the Open Table United Church of Christ and will honor members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies who have died, particularly those whose deaths were connected to challenges faced while navigating life as members of marginalized populations.

A program will begin at 7 p.m. and include short elegies, prayers, music and a special presentation by Carolyn Wahlskog and Andi Voinovich of Youth Outlook.

A memorial ribbon installation will be created during the event.

Attendees will be invited to use provided materials to make ribbons in honor of LGBTQ+ or allied loved ones and heroes, or to write messages or prayers focused on hope, compassion or justice.

This year’s Pride Night of Remembrance will be hosted in Central Park, next to the YMCA in downtown Ottawa. (Bill Freskos)

Event leadership includes the Rev. Jennifer Amy-Dressler of Open Table, the Rev. Seamus Enright of First United Methodist Church, the Rev. Phillip Potaczek of Trinity Lutheran, the Rev. Satya Sudhakar of Epworth United Methodist, and the Rev. Michael Brunner.

Brunner and members of the One River Zen community will offer a moment of silence as part of the ceremony.

In case of rain, the event will move indoors to the Ottawa Center for the Arts/Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St., with the entrance located on Jackson Street.

The ribbon installation will remain available during Saturday’s Pride Fest for additional contributions.