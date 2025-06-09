Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra names La Salle-Peru native as new general manager

Aelsa Woods has been named general manager of the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra, succeeding Barbara Lukancic following her retirement. (Photo Provided By Aelsa Woods, Taken By Andrea Crawford.)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra has named Aelsa Woods as its new general manager following the retirement of longtime former manager Barbara Lukancic.

Woods, a La Salle-Peru native, brings a background in arts administration and music performance to the role. She is a former concertmaster of the Illinois Valley Youth Symphony and has performed as a violist with IVSO.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Music from Illinois State University.

According to a press release, Woods has experience managing orchestras, mentoring students and developing marketing strategies for arts organizations, including the Heartland Festival Orchestra and The Music Shoppe.

“Aelsa’s journey is rooted in the Illinois Valley, and her professional evolution mirrors the spirit of innovation and community that drives IVSO forward,” Vice Chairman of the IVSO Board of Directors Rich Crum said in a statement. “She understands the power of music to connect and inspire.”

Woods steps into the role following IVSO’s 75th anniversary season. Crum said the board is grateful for Lukancic’s years of service and is looking forward to Woods’ leadership.

For more information on Woods or the IVSO, visit their website.