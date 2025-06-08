Bureau County Property Transfers: May 16 - May 30, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

These are the Bureau County property transfers from May 16, 2025, through May 30, 2025:

May 16, 2025

Andrew and Catherine Dye to Andrew Carlson, warranty deed, Lots 41 and 44 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $99,900.

May 19, 2025

Jody Taliani to Hunter Brown, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Lynan Subdivision in Spring Valley, $280,000.

Sharon Broers to Ashley and Mason Silver, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 1 and part of Lot 6 in Block 1 in Ross Park Addition in Walnut, $160,000.

J Rayne LLC and Janelle McCarter to Olivia-Kate Gonzalez, Beatriz Martinez Hernandez and Elias San Juan, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Northeast Addition in Princeton, $85,000.

Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB TR to Jerrold Burke Sr., warranty deed, Lot 13 in Lot 104 and part of Lot 14 in Block 104 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $112,000.

Timothy Herrick (administrator) and Dorothy Herrick (deceased) to Eugene Jeffery, administrator’s deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $25,000.

May 20, 2025

Leland Dye (deceased), Elizabeth Dyer and David Walters (power of attorney) to Kylee Brown, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 16 and part of Lot 8 in Block 16 in Wyanet, $109,000.

Debbie Andes, John Andes, Lisa Blair and Michael Blair to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 55 and parts of Lot 1 in Block 55 in Spring Valley, $92,500.

Bryan and Rebecca Arteberry to Lizabeth Rodgers, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Walnut Township, $180,000.

Peggy Tautkus to Leslie and Susan Baumgard, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Neponset Township, $245,000.

May 21, 2025

Donald Rinehart (AIF) and Mary Rinehart to Jacob and Rachel Rinehart, warranty deed, Lot 35 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $47,500.

Anthony and Laurie Shipp to Anthony Moore, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $70,000.

May 22, 2025

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan Spratt (tr) to Tommy Cain, trustees’ deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 9 in Manlius, $75,000.

May 23, 2025

Edward Young Jr. and Lisa Young to Tiara Brokaw, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Fletcher Subdivision in Princeton, $150,000.

Big Door Homme Buyers LLC to Cody Grandadam, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Spring Creek Subdivision First Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.

May 27, 2025

David and Denna Pope to Alejandro Hernandez, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 99 and part of Lot 12 in Block 99 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $20,000.

Richard and William Justi to Kayla Crowther and Michael Daley, warranty deed, parts of Section 25 and part of Section 26 in Hall Township, $276,890.

Richard and William Justi to Katie McMillan (trustee), Shaun McMillian (trustee), Katie McMillan Trust and Shaun McMillan Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Hall Township, $587,994.

May 28, 2025

Jennifer Davis to Anna Aughenbaugh Weber and Evan Weber, joint tenancy deed, Lot 5 in Norlynn Village in Princeton, $200,000.

Richad and William Justi to Peter Loveland Declaration of Trust, Sandra Loveland Declaration of Trust, Peter Loveland (trustee) and Sandra Loveland (trustee), warranty deed, Section 23 in Hall Township and part of Section 26 in Hall Township, $423,680.

David Neill (administrator), Julie Ochuba Neill (administrator), David Neill (deceased) and David Neill Estate to Steven Michelini, administrator’s deed, parts of Section 13 in Hall Township, $600,000.

Austin Osborn to Megan Parish, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in James H. Seaton’s Third Addition in Seatonville, $125,000.

Carolyn Doty to Greg Whitmer, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 4 and part of Lot 8 in Block 4 in Seibel’s Addition in Manlius, $25,000.

May 29, 2025

Carolyn Gambiana Walmann and Ruth Gambiani to Lee Kirkman, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Hall Township, $200,200.

Bonnie Sebby to Beau Sabotta, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Ottville, $10,000.

David Manahan (deceased) and Amy Reed (administrator) to Lisa Haun, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 6, part of Lot 7, part of Lot 8, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 10, all in Block 5, in Dover, $31,100.

May 30, 2025

Anthony Stodghill to Mae and Robin Rediger, warranty deed, Lot 39, Lot 40, Lot 41 and Lot 42, all in Brainard’s Addition in Buda, $30,000.

James Ganther to Elizabeth Campbell, warranty deed, Lot 51 in First Addition Lake Arispie Subdivision, $204,500.