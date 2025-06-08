Bureau County Property Transfers: May 1 to May 15, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

These are the property transfers that occurred in Bureau County between May 1 and May 15, 2025.

May 1, 2025

David Olsen Sr. (trustee), David Olsen Sr. Trust, Renee Olsen (trustee) and Renee Olsen Trust to Ashley Talaga and Jett Wedekind, trustees’ deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $280,000.

Carolyn and Michael Maynard to Jacob and Tiana Holschlag, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Greenville Township, $450,000.

Chris Kieffer to Tucker Nichols, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Sunrise Suites in Princeton, $200,000.

James and Tracy Robbins to Jonathon Hohertz, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 25 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $213,000.

May 2, 2025

Aaron and Michael Book to Ag-Products Company, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Berlin Township, $1,204,815.

Brande Bertrand to William Veach, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 69 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $77,999.

Mary Erickson (trustee) and Mary Erickson Trust to James and Tracy Robbins, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 36 in Princeton Township, $390,000.

Lauren Tornow to Enid and Thomas Carl, warranty deed, Lot 20 and part of Lot 19 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $87,500.

Mary Stander (trustee), Thomas Stander (trustee), Mary Stander Trust and Thomas Stander Trust to Dominick and Kaitlynn Catton, trustees’ deed, Lot 10 in Erickson Subdivision in Princeton, $249,500.

May 5, 2025

Alexia Backos (AIF), Alexia Backos, Dominic Guerrini (AIF), Louis Guerrini (AIF), Dominic Guerrini, Louis Guerrini, Bonny Kohr (AIF), Bonny Kohr, Andrew Loebach (AIF), Eric Loebach (AIF), Sarah Loebach (AIF), Andrew Loebach, Eric Loebach, Sarah Loebach, Bridgett Potthoff and Joann Rooney to Bryan and Laurie Galetti, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 8 in Cherry, $45,000.

Gladys Gomez Ramey to Alexis Scarpaci and Ian Stanley, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 47 in Ladd, $50,000.

Loren Lott to Rick Rokosz, warranty deed, parts of Lot 181 in Tiskilwa and part of Lot 182 in Tiskilwa, $35,000.

May 6, 2025

RMS Equity Solutions LLC to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in J.H. Seaton’s First Addition in Seatonville, $162,250.

May 7, 2025

The Stough Group Inc. to Stacy and Willard Mott, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Princeton Senior Housing, Lots 1-3, $100,000.

Alma Madera to Ryan Hackward and Josh Nickelsen, warranty deed, Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Block 8 in Seatonville, $93,000.

May 8, 2025

Chris and Mary Kieffer to Casidy and Ryan Blume, joint tenancy deed, Lot 4 in Orchard View Estates, Part SW, Sec. 19-16-9, $380,000.

Anthony and Karina Polcaster to Cindy Strader, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $157,000.

May 9, 2025

Rock Pile LLC to Big Door Home Buyers LLC, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Spring Creek Subdivision First Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.

John and Sarah French to Andrea Gonzalez, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 130 and part of Lot 3 in Block 130 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $121,000.

May 12, 2025

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Dane and Kelsey Stier, warranty deed, part of Lot 202 and part of Lot 203 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $116,000.

Trevon Spencer to Brady Snethen, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $145,000.

May 13, 2025

Veronica Orduno to Jennifer Del Prete, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $100,111.

Wendell Hansen (deceased) and Stephen Hansen (executor) to Donald King, Dee McCune and Harry McCune, executor deed, parts of Section 33 in Greenville Township, $1,445,304.

Dane and Kelsey Stier to Amanda and Thomas Higgins, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Prouty Subdivision in Princeton, $150,600.

Laura Gaylord, Gladys Rowley (deceased), Bryan Rowley and Gregory Rowley to Gabrielle and Trevon Spencer, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Manor Court Subdivision First Addition in Princeton, $180,000.

May 14, 2025

Ella Davison (deceased) and Frankie Davison to Mary VanKuelen, warranty deed, part of Section 5 in Mineral Township, $55,000.

Mary VanKuelen to Alissa and Drew Cotton, warranty deed, part of Section 5 in Mineral Township, $150,000.

Beverly Faber to Vuong Thi Le and Hoa Nguyen, joint tenancy deed, Lot 22 in Erickson Subdivision in Princeton, $138,500.

April Buchanan and Adam Odell to Adnan Dervic, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Stoner’s Second Addition in Princeton, $105,000.

May 15, 2025

Tracy Cain, Cari Riker, Amy Peterson, Betty Rollo (deceased), Alan Rollo and Harold Rollo to Harold and Verna Rollo, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Walnut Township, $135,000.