Ottawa grad awarded Officer Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship

Ayana Miller (front right) posed for a photo with Brady Sember (front left) and members of the Ottawa Police Benevolent and Protective Association after being named the 2025 Officer Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship recipient. (Photo Provided by Ottawa Police PBPA Unit #18 )

Ayana Miller, a graduate of Ottawa High School, has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship.

The $500 scholarship honors the legacy of Ottawa police officer Brian Sember, who died April 3, 2022.

It was established by his children, Brady and Brynne, and is supported by the Ottawa Police Benevolent and Protective Association.

Brady Sember proposed the scholarship shortly after his father’s death as a way to give back to the community that supported his family.

The award is intended to support students pursuing careers in law enforcement in Ottawa and surrounding areas.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must live within 25 miles of Ottawa and be at least 18 years old or a graduating high school senior.

Officer Brian Sember is pictured in uniform during his service with the Ottawa Police Department. The Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship was created in his honor to support students pursuing careers in law enforcement. (Photo provided by Peru Police Department)

One key component of the application is a one- to two-page essay outlining the candidate’s interest in law enforcement, their career goals and how they plan to make a positive impact in the field.

Each year’s recipient is selected for demonstrating the honesty and integrity that defined Sember, along with the mindset that “everyone is human.”

Miller plans to attend Iowa State University to study law enforcement in the fall.