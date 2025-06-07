2025 BCR girls soccer honor roll

The Princeton Tigresses had a turnaround season, finishing 14-12 after going 6-13-2 a year ago. They reached the regional finals, falling to host Mendota 1-0.
Here’s a rundown of the 2025 BCR Honor Roll:
Ruby Acker, so., midfield, Princeton: The sophomore midfielder led the Tigresses with nine assists this season.
Bella Clevenger, so., forward, Princeton: Clevenger led the Tigresses in scoring with 19 goals and added six assists.
Devin Dever, sr., defender, Princeton: PHS coach Dave Gray said Dever “was a rock for us, leading us on and off the field.”
Ava Hobson, so., midfield, Princeton: Hobson did the defensive work in the midfield for PHS, allowing other girls to get forward and score, Gray said.
Ava Kyle, so., midfield, Princeton: Kyle scored seven goals and added three assists from her midfield position.
Maddie Oertel, sr., goalkeeper, Princeton: The keeper of the net had 108 saves and 8.5 shutouts on goal this year. She became the No. 2 all-time saves leader for PHS with 428. Megan Reha has a record 446 saves.
Chloe Ostrowski, jr., defender, Princeton: Gray called Ostrowski a “dynamic player, who converted defense to offense.”
Yocelynn Robledo, so., defender/midfielder, Princeton: A versatile player, Robledo was used all over the field, covering for injuries as they occurred, Gray said. She had four goals and two assists.
Olivia Sandoval, so., forward, Princeton: Sandoval scored 18 goals and “was a great strike partner with Bella,” Gray said.
Note: DePue-Hall saw its season end with an 8-0 loss to Mendota in the regional semifinals. No team information was available