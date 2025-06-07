2025 BCR girls soccer honor roll

Princeton's Devin Dever battles for the ball against Byron in a 2023 game at Byron. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Tigresses had a turnaround season, finishing 14-12 after going 6-13-2 a year ago. They reached the regional finals, falling to host Mendota 1-0.

Here’s a rundown of the 2025 BCR Honor Roll:

Ruby Acker, so., midfield, Princeton: The sophomore midfielder led the Tigresses with nine assists this season.

Ruby Acker (MIke Vaughn)

Bella Clevenger, so., forward, Princeton: Clevenger led the Tigresses in scoring with 19 goals and added six assists.

Bella Clevenger

Devin Dever, sr., defender, Princeton: PHS coach Dave Gray said Dever “was a rock for us, leading us on and off the field.”

Devin Dever

Ava Hobson, so., midfield, Princeton: Hobson did the defensive work in the midfield for PHS, allowing other girls to get forward and score, Gray said.

Ava Hobson

Ava Kyle, so., midfield, Princeton: Kyle scored seven goals and added three assists from her midfield position.

Ava Kyle

Maddie Oertel, sr., goalkeeper, Princeton: The keeper of the net had 108 saves and 8.5 shutouts on goal this year. She became the No. 2 all-time saves leader for PHS with 428. Megan Reha has a record 446 saves.

Maddie Oertel

Chloe Ostrowski, jr., defender, Princeton: Gray called Ostrowski a “dynamic player, who converted defense to offense.”

Chloe Ostrowski

Yocelynn Robledo, so., defender/midfielder, Princeton: A versatile player, Robledo was used all over the field, covering for injuries as they occurred, Gray said. She had four goals and two assists.

Yocelynn Robledo

Olivia Sandoval, so., forward, Princeton: Sandoval scored 18 goals and “was a great strike partner with Bella,” Gray said.

Olivia Sandoval

Note: DePue-Hall saw its season end with an 8-0 loss to Mendota in the regional semifinals. No team information was available