Learn about Medicare on June 11 at Peru Public Library

Peru Public Library will host a free Medicare information session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 11.

This session is designed for individuals who are approaching Medicare eligibility, are already enrolled, or are helping a loved one understand their options. Licensed representatives from Key Retirement will walk attendees through the essentials of Medicare.

Learn what Medicare is, what it does and does not cover, and how it will change in the Illinois Valley area. Additionally, learn about original Medicare (Parts A & B), Medicare drug coverage (Part D) and learn the differences and pros and cons of mid-care supplements and Medicare Advantage.