Ottawa’s Weston Averkamp advances to 3A state final in the hurdles : The Times Friday Roundup

Ottawa’s Weston Averkamp, Sandwich’s Peter Popp and Jacob Ross advance: At the IHSA Class 2A and 3A Boys Track and Field State Meet on Friday in Charleston, Ottawa senior Weston Averkamp qualified for Saturday’s Class 3A finals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

Averkamp placed sixth (14.44 seconds) in his 110 preliminary and third (38.06) in the 300.

In Class 2A, Sandwich senior Peter Popp advanced to the finals in the shot put with his throw of 15.30 meters, 11th best of the field, while sophomore teammate Jacob Ross cleared 4.25 in the pole vault to meet the qualifying standard and advance.

Failing to advance to the finals in 2A from Streator were Isaiah Brown (100, 25th, 11.16; 200, 29th, 22.53). Andrew Warwick (pole vault, 22nd, 3.70), the Bulldogs’ 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams of Brown, Warwick and Garritt Benstine and Riley Stevens (4X100, 23rd, 43.78; 4X200, 20th, 1:34.09).

Sandwich’s Simieon Harris (400, 12th, 50.87) and Luis Murillo (shot put, 24th, 14.12) also did not move on to the finals.