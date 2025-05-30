Stubbz Galley opens in the South Shore Boat Club in Peru

Stubbz Galley, located in the South Shore Boat Club, 2380 Water St., Peru offers a full menu for lunch and dinner. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Stubbz Galley, located in the South Shore Boat Club, 2380 Water St., Peru, offers a full menu for lunch and dinner.

Chef Steve makes all the dressings and batter in house. The menu includes smashburgers, fish and chips, shrimp and chips, baked half chicken, filet mignon, 16-oz bone-in strip, salads and soup of the day.

Chef Steve is from Chico, California and moved to Peru in 2012 and is married to Melissa Jensen from Crystal Lake. They have three children ages 10, 8 and 4. As a family, they enjoy sports, camping and art.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

