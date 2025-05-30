Stage 212 in La Salle to host children’s theater summer camps

Stage 212 in La Salle will offer two children’s theater summer camps Monday, June 2, through Friday, June 6.

Theater Basics will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is meant for students entering first through fourth grade in the fall. Attendees can learn about different theater elements, including acting, improv, costumes, props and lights. Campers also will engage in various activities and games designed to educate them about what goes into a theatrical production.

Short Film Camp will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open for students entering fourth through 10th grade in the fall. Campers will receive a comprehensive introduction to key filmmaking elements. Students also can gain hands-on directing, sound design and film-editing experience to create a cohesive final product. Participants will receive a digital copy of their short film at the end of camp.

The camps will be led by Reid Tomasson and Fredrick Davis. Both camps will be hosted by Stage 212 Children’s Theater at Stage 212 and run by Children’s Theater alumni. The camps cost $75.

Registration is required for both camps. Registration information is available online at stage212.org.