Princeton sends three throwers ranked in top 5 to Class 2A state track finals

CHARLESTON - Princeton has sent three throwers to the IHSA Class 2A boys state track & field finals ranked in the top five out of Friday’s prelims.

Freshman Landen Hoffman will take the top throw in 2A discus into Saturday’s finals with a PR of 52.39m (171-10 1/2). Senior Ian Morris is closed behind with a PR of 50.66m (166-6), ranked third.

Senior Cade Odell, a returning state medalist, returns to the shot put finals with a season’s best 15.78m (51-9 1/2), ranked fifth best overall.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with these guys,” PHS throws coach Curtis Odell said. “Cade threw season’s best today. Ian and Landen both threw their personal best. Coming down to state and throwing your best is so hard to do. These kids really rose to the occasion.”

Princeton junior Casey Etheridge clocked a 40.85 in the 300 hurdles, the 18th best time, and did not advance.