Peru Public Library hosts community open house event

The Peru Public Library will host a special open house event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The open house will showcase the wide range of resources, programs, and services available to all community members.

Visitors will have the opportunity to check out our new look, meet library staff and learn about upcoming events, explore new technology and digital resources, sign up for a library card, sign up for the summer reading program, participate in drawings for prizes and enjoy refreshments.

For more information, visit www.perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.